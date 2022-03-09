Time to live ’la dolce vita’ as Italy re-opens to South Africa

Europe is continuing to open its borders to more countries, and South Africans can now travel to Italy again, thanks to a recent decision by the Italian government. And what's not to adore about Italy's vibrant colours? This location, which includes Rome and Venice, two of the most romantic cities in the world, as well as the island of Sicily, provides a richness of architecture, beauty, ancient ruins, beaches, culture, and, of course, world-renowned cuisine.

If you've been thinking about taking a last-minute spring ski holiday in March or April, or if you're planning on hitting the slopes next ski season, now is the time to book. We spoke to the team at Club Med who share some travel inspiration: Culture, charm, and cuisine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Campora Costa (@kevcosta.sv) Vibrant cities, natural beauty, stunning mountain villages, and fascinating culture abound in Italy. Visit Barolo, a small village that produces one of the world's most famous Italian red wines, and explore Turin, the capital city, for that Instagram snap of Molle Antonelliana and a culture-soaking hangout session at Piazza Castello. Think of days spent sipping Aperol before devouring delectable risotto alla Milanese with saffron, sampling truffles, and sampling real gelato. Italian Alps View this post on Instagram A post shared by Italy | Inspiration | Travel (@homeinitalia) Many South Africans will be ecstatic to be able to visit the Italian Alps once more. The Olympic Piedmont Mountains, which lie on the border of France and Switzerland, are a fantastic tourist destination that never fails to impress. This snow holiday wonderland, aptly dubbed Piedmont (the foot of the mountain), is wonderfully placed with breathtaking views of the Alps peaks and glaciers. There are many wonderful sports activities to select from for energetic couples, as well as a unique après ski experience. Cross-country skiing, snowboarding, strolling, hiking, dog sledding, ice skating, snowmobiling, and quad riding are just a few of the winter sports available to you.

Family winter wonderland View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kristyjan_new If you're searching for a nice family holiday, the Italian Alps are the place to go. Treat the family to a day on the slopes on Italy's largest ski domain, take an adventurous journey down an underground tunnel, or gather everyone in deckchairs by the warm pool to share adventures and tales from the day. It's time to re-appreciate the planet we live on, and what better way to begin than with a trip to Italy? Start making plans now for your chance to live “la dolce vita”.