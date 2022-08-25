Top 10 most immersive luxury experiences

If you have the money, the world becomes your oyster when it comes to travel as you can enjoy the most immersive bespoke experiences. So if you want to play with the “big boys (and girls!)” here are 10 of the most immersive luxury destinations where the wealthy get to flaunt their wealth and enjoy the finest of what life has to offer.

Davos, Switzerland Enjoy a beautiful view of the Swiss Alps in Davos. Picture: Unsplash This winter wonderland is at the top of the list, especially for world-class personalities who have money. Davos is one of the largest resorts in Switzerland for holidays and sporting experiences. It’s a playground for skiing, hiking, and climbing enthusiasts and the region boasts a long history of winter sports.

Why not try out the luxurious ice accommodation at Davos Klosters created igloo village, situated in the Parsenn ski area? After dark, you can gaze up at the stars from a sauna or hot tub. You can also ski down Parsenn, the famous 12km piste which links Davos and Küblis, and enjoy a hike, tobogganing and even paragliding at resort city. Ibiza, Spain

Known as a party destination, Ibiza also has attractions to enjoy in its old town. Picture: Unsplash Ibiza is known for its extravagant, elegant and most expensive night clubs in the world. If you’re in the mood for a party, then Ibiza is the party destination for you. The Sunset Strip on San Antonio's coastline is a long strip replete with vibrant bars where the sun sinks into the sea in a spectacle of glorious colour. It’s perfect for food-lovers and partygoers with its combination of the big sky, beautiful bay, dramatic sunset and world-class music.

Some famous restaurants on the promenade include Cafe Mumbo and Savannah, which offer good music, drinks and cuisine with influences from all around the world. Monaco The curvy streets of Monaco once hosted the F1 Grand Prix. Picture: Unsplash Monaco is among the popular paradise getaway sites for the uber-rich. It’s located on the French Riviera and it boasts some of the most spectacular restaurants, which serve the finest delicacies.

Travellers also have the opportunity of hopping on super yachts and gambling in lavish casinos, however, its more popularly known for hosting the Formula One Grand Prix annually on the Circuit de Monaco, in late May or early June. Tourists flock to the Monte Carlo district to view races on the most difficult of all F1 tracks. Book a stay at the Columbus Hotel Monte Carlo, Fairmont Hotel Monte Carlo or Metropole Hotel Monte Carlo from £5 135 (R102K) per person. Saint-Tropez, France

For decades, this destination in France has been a highly recommended site for high-profile people. The pretty peninsula is renowned for exclusive beach clubs, megabucks yachts and exquisite restaurants as well as olive groves, a cobblestoned old town and rugged coastal hikes. To properly experience of St-Tropez, charter a private yacht for the ultimate freedom to explore the coast in the most luxurious way.

If not, then why not try out chef Arnaud Donckele’s - the youngest chef ever to be awarded three Michelin stars - cuisine at La Vague d’Or. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Arch of Cabo San Lucas is only accessible by boat. Picture: Unsplash Cabo San Lucas is a beach in Mexico that is able to draw the attention of moneyed individuals all over the world for its beauty.

It is a magnificent haven that can only be accessed by boat. Despite the fact that it has limited transportation, it is still considered a renowned getaway place. The best way to experience Cabo San Lucas is through sailing and snorkelling this beautiful coastline. Enjoy a half-day trip of sailing and snorkelling or a sunset cruise with food and drinks. A cruise with extras starts from R2 000 to about R4 000 depending on the hours.

Copacabana, Brazil Wake up to stunning views of Copacabana Beach at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janiero. Picture: Instagram Copacabana is the longest city beach in the capital of Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, spanning over 4km. This golden paradise is a treasure for Brazil. Once a small crescent shape of sand, the beach has turned into a majestic travel spot. For a luxury experience of the Brazilian beach, why not stay at Copacabana Palace Hotel?

This five-star luxury hotel has hosted the likes of Princess Diana, Tom Cruise and Mike Jagger. Its hallways are lined with portraits of past guests which keeps growing every year. Settle down on a lounger by the massive pool, listen to the sweet bosa nova coming from the nearby bar, and order yourself something with a kick to it or enjoy the spa from between R33 389 for three nights to R137 786. Hvar, Croatia

Hvar is known for its beautiful beaches and spectacular properties. Picture: Instagram Hvar has divine restaurants, spectacular houses and grandeur attractions. The likes of Prince Harry and veteran designer, Giorgio Armani, have been spotted on the island. The island has great weather conditions and is the ideal place to catch some rays of sunshine and enjoy the chilling vibe of its atmosphere. Explore the local wines with a wine tasting and vineyard tour. This three-hour tour will take you on a guided tour of Jelsa, a small coastal town near Hvar. Here you can learn about the family tradition and culture of winemaking with the Tomić family and discover the flavours of Prošek, a locally produced wine. The tour will also take you to another family-owned vineyard where you can savour the flavours of Carič wines and discover their story to the accompaniment of some delicious local appetizers. The price starts from €80 (R1 349) per person

Aspen, Colorado Enjoy going down the slopes when visiting Aspen. Picture: Instagram If you’re in Aspen for a luxurious ski experience then staying at The Little Nell is the best bet. The ski resort offers impeccable services and unparalleled access to America’s most famous Rocky Mountain town. Guests of The Little Nell enjoy a cosmopolitan yet intimate ambience, haute cuisine and exclusive adventures. The amenities are designed to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit.

Exclusive Nell adventures include Jeep tours, fly fishing, stargazing and first tracks in winter. Element 47’s wine programme has a reputation as rich as its cellar and more 20 000 wines in the cellar. A stay at the Town House Guest Room starts from $1 238 (R20 895) per night. Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

Enjoy kite surfing on Sir Richard Branson’s private island. Picture: Unsplash Heading to Necker Island is already a luxury experience even before you set foot on the island. The island is privately owned by Sir Richard Branson and is a great place for an immersive luxury experience. Sir Richard invested $5.1 billion into this island. It’s one of the gorgeous islands that line the British Virgin Islands. The island was transformed into a private resort where only wealthy individuals can afford to stay. You can reserve a room at this remote sanctuary from $5 000. If you’d like to enjoy the island to the fullest, then be prepared to fork out an estimated $80 000 per night.

The private island offers yoga, tennis and hiking activities for land lovers. Water lovers can enjoy an array of water activities such as snorkelling, scuba diving, kite surfing, water-skiing and wakeboarding, sailing, paddleboarding, kayaking and subwing. Space Space exploration is a thing of the future and billionaires are flocking to get to see once in a lifetime views of the earth. Picture: Unsplash This one is reserved for the billionaires club (or those close enough). Getting a chance to go on a voyage to space is the kind of grandeur that is sought-after.

If you want to put your name on the queue, check out the Russian Space Agency, which is the only company allowed to offer exclusive space journeys for private people and their offer is limited. Virgin Galactic has been crafting plans to have the first commercially viable tourism package over the next few years. According to Virgin Galactic, the space tourism experience includes defying gravity and experiencing weightlessness, breathtaking views of Earth, and a life-changing transformation through a unique and innovative spaceflight system, all in the unparalleled comfort of their spacecraft. A suborbital joy ride will cost you $450 000.