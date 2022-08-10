Top 10 most popular places to visit, according to travellers

The list of the most visited countries worldwide is out and features many beautiful cities in the world. These places offer a variety of activities and sites to keep any traveller occupied throughout their trip, no matter how long your stay.

This list was compiled by StressFreeCarRental.com before the pandemic, and according to their research and data, more than 90 million tourists worldwide flock to these top ten global holiday locations every year. Here are the top ten holiday destinations to consider if you want a classic place to visit according to other travellers. Barcelona, La Sagrada Familia, Spain

La Sagrada Familia is a tourist favourite in Spain. Picture: Unsplash Perhaps, coming as no surprise, Spain’s most popular tourist attraction is the famous Sagrada Familia in its most famous city, Barcelona. According to Statista and Spain Guides, this famous landmark was the top Spanish destination for holiday-goers in 2021 and looks to continue this way in 2022. Barcelona pulled in seven million visitors in 2019. New York, United States

The Statue of Liberty is a colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor in New York City, in the United States. Picture: Unsplash Again, probably not the most surprising result but the US’s most popular destination each year, with 14 million visiting the city in 2019. Sites such as the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building draw in millions alone each year and boost the tourism industry of the States. Paris, France

Paris is the capital of France a global center for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Picture: Unsplash Over 19 million people visited Paris in 2019, with attractions such as the Eiffel Tower and the Champs Élysées drawing in visitors from all across the globe. Paris is also renowned as the most romantic city in the world and is not named the City of Lights for no reason, having a stunning nightscape. Rome, Italy

Vatican City, a city-state surrounded by Rome, Italy, is the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church and home to the Pope. Picture: Unsplash For overall visitor numbers, Rome saw nearly 11 million in 2019, with some of the most famous tourist attractions in the world. People flock to spend the day looking around the Colosseum or spend time at the Vatican City. Athens, Greece

The Acropolis of Athens is an ancient citadel located on a rocky outcrop above the city of Athens and contains the remains of several ancient buildings of great architectural and historical significance, the most famous being the Parthenon. Picture: Unsplash Greece has a fairly even spread of numbers across its major cities, but Athens comes out on top with 6.3 million visiting in 2019. Greece has perhaps the biggest mix of historical sites and party destinations in the world, and this is reflected in the distribution of tourism numbers. Lisbon, Portugal

Praca do Cormecio in Lisbon is known as the most beautiful Square in Portugal. Picture: Unsplash On Portugal’s Tagus Estuary, Lisbon overlooks much of the Portuguese coast on its hilltop perch. It is one of the prettiest cities in Europe, and pre-pandemic drew in 3.64 million tourists. Berlin, Germany

The Berlin Cathedral, also known as, the Evangelical Supreme Parish and Collegiate Church, is a monumental German Evangelical church and dynastic tomb on the Museum Island in central Berlin. Picture: Unsplash In 2021, Berlin had the most visitors among German cities with 5.1 million tourist arrivals, down from 6.1m pre-pandemic. Berlin has some of the most historically interesting sites in Europe, including the Brandenburg Gate and the Holocaust Memorial, located very close to one another. Sydney, Australia

The Sydney Opera House, a multi-venue performing arts centre, is regarded as one of the world's most famous and distinctive buildings. Picture: Unsplash New South Wales reported the largest number of foreign visitors pre-pandemic of any Australian state. Its capital, Sydney, is the most famous city in Australia, home to the Sydney Opera House and Bondi Beach, attracting a huge amount of visitors during the summer months. Toronto, Canada

Toronto is the proud home of citizens representing over 200 distinct ethnic origins. Toronto is regularly and rightly called “the most multicultural city in the world.” Picture: Unsplash Hailed as one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, Toronto is also Canada’s most visited city, seeing 4.7 million in 2019. A two-hour drive from Toronto finds Niagara Falls, one of the most famous attractions in the world, with some years seeing in excess of 12 million visitors. Istanbul, Turkey