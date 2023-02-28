Top international and regional destinations for South African business travellers

Bonnie Smith, general manager at Corporate Traveller says the company looked at traveller behaviour, booking patterns, airfares and popular destinations in January for an indication of what the rest of the year will bring us. For example advance booking behaviour has very much remained on par with 2022.

“Businesses are booking on average 15 days before travelling. What has changed, however, is the top 5 international and regional business destinations and the airfares to get to these destinations,” Smith says. London, UK London. Picture: Pexels It comes as no surprise that London is a popular destination for South African business travellers and will remain so for 2023.

In addition, Smith says Heathrow is one of the top international airports for corporate traffic originating from South Africa with many South African businesses having headquarters in the UK or being listed on the London Stock Exchange. “We are therefore not surprised to see London in top position once again this year,” says Smith. Dubai There has been an increase in the interest rate, hence Emirates boosted the number of flights to South Africa. From March onward, the total frequency of Emirates flights into South Africa will be 42 weekly flights.

However, the cost of an economy class ticket has increased by 53% in 2023 in comparison with 2022. Picture: Dubai, Unspash Inbound tourism to Dubai flourished in 2022, with the hotels seeing 15-year occupancy highs, according to KPMG. The UAE now hosts one of the richest hospitality markets in the world; with an expected 25% growth in the industry by 2030 and 40 million new visitors staying at hotels in Dubai by 2031. Paris and Mauritius

Coming in hot on the third spot is Amsterdam and Mauritius: “With conferences and events picking up, it is not surprising to see Paris, Amsterdam and Mauritius in the top 5,” explains Smith. Additionally, Airfares to Paris are currently affordable and have decreased by 14% as compared to 2022, whereas, economy class fares to Amsterdam have increased by 45% and fares to Mauritius by 24%. Regionally, Corporate Traveller’s figures included the top regional destination for 2023.

Entebbe/Kampal, Uganda Uganda, Picture: Random Institute/Unsplash According to the department of international relations and cooperation, Uganda has been identified as an anchor state for South Africa, particularly given its geopolitical position within the East African region. Airfares to Entebbe increased by 18% compared to 2022. Nairobi, Kenya

Picture: Unsplash In the second most popular destination for South African business travellers with airfares having only increased slightly by 5%. According to Smith, Nairobi was named Africa’s leading business travel destination at the World Travel Awards in 2022. ‘’What’s more is that leaders of Kenya and South Africa have been actively collaborating in the past few weeks to address any trade barriers,” says Smith. Antananarivo, Madagascar