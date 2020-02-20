London - Fictional creatures from the world of Harry Potter are to be the centrepiece of a new exhibition at London’s Natural History Museum.
The paid-for attraction, called Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature, will show how invented animals such as the ‘Niffler’ and ‘Demiguise’ were inspired by creatures in the real world.
Among the exhibits will be an ‘Erum pent horn’ from the Harry Potter films and a ‘dragon skull’ from Professor Lupin’s Hogwarts classroom.
The real-life specimens will include a giant oarfish, thought to be the inspiration for many mythical sea serpents. Visitors will be able to ‘compare the camouflage tactics of a jaguar to that of the wizarding world’s Demiguise and the mating rituals of the peacock spider to the wizarding world’s Erumpent’.
The exhibition, developed with film giant Warner Bros, will also feature in an new TV documentary presented by Stephen Fry, who narrated the Harry Potter audio books.