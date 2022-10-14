Travel back in time with a stay at The Empress’ Baroque Palace

Netflix’s “The Empress” fans will be pleased to know that Weissenstein Palace, the sumptuous 18th century castle featured in Netflix’s latest period drama, is open for business and will be accepting bookings. Guests will be able to journey back in time and live like Empress Elizabeth of Austria by booking a stay at the castle on Airbnb.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Airbnb, booking a stay at the castle will go live on November 2, 2022 at 5pm GMT. Weissenstein Palace is located in Pommersfelden, Bavaria, Weissenstein Palace and is steeped in a rich heritage. Widely considered to be one of Germany's greatest Baroque buildings, the historical palace features prominently in Netflix’s The Empress, where it serves as Sisi’s principal royal residence.

Host Countess Benedicta von Schönborn-Wiesentheid revealed that she decided to list her family’s home on Airbnb because Empress Elizabeth, fondly nicknamed Sisi, is an all-time favourite historical figure: a sportswoman, fashion icon, traveller, poet and tragic heroine who fell to an assassin’s blade. “As she was born in Bavaria, it’s both exciting and fitting to bring this legendary woman home and share a little glimpse into her world,” said Countess von Schönborn-Wiesentheid. Book a stay at this lovely room featuring classical antique furniture. Picture: Supplied About the stay

Story continues below Advertisement

Airbnb revealed that Weissenstein Palace has been occupied by the same family since its construction in the 18th century, The House of Schönborn and that Host Countess Benedicta von Schönborn-Wiesentheid will welcome guests to the palace and lead them through the magnificent entrance hallway to their grand suite. “The suite has been given an imperial makeover in the sumptuous style Sisi would have been very familiar with. Located in the west wing of the palace, the suite is normally exclusively reserved for the Schönborn family,” said Airbnb. Guests will be given an exclusive tour of the house, seeing parts of the buildings that are closed off to the public, including the ornate “Shell Room”, where a Sisi-inspired dinner and breakfast will be served.

Story continues below Advertisement

How to book Airbnb said that aspiring emperors and empresses can request to book this exclusive stay for £163 beginning November 2 at 5 p.m. GMT at airbnb.com/theempress. There are two individual bookings available, on June 19th and on June 20th 2023, and each booking is suitable for up to a maximum of two guests. For those looking to discover similar stays fit for an empress, Airbnb recently introduced a new way to search and discover homes through Airbnb Categories.