Travel returns to normal as France lifts all Covid-19 health restrictions

In a momentous turn of events, Air France has announced that travel has returned to normal or “pre-Covid situation” for its travellers. This after French authorities lifted all the health restrictions related to Covid-19 currently in force for travel from abroad to France, Corsica and overseas, as well as for travel between France and overseas in both directions.

According to a statement from Air France, this is a result of the expiration of both the state of health emergency regime which was put in place in the country during the Covid pandemic and its “transitional” regime. Air France also said that the classification of countries, green, orange and red, which identifies zones of virus circulation, has also been removed. As a result of this, it is no longer necessary to present a vaccination certificate, negative Covid-19 test result, certificate of recovery, sworn statement, compelling reason for travel and a Digital Passenger Locator form (dPLF). “As a consequence, these total lifts of health restrictions to France and overseas regions allow a return to a nominal pre-Covid situation. Travellers are still encouraged to visit www.traveldoc.aero for updates before booking,” said Air France.

France is not the first European country to relax its Covid regulations in recent times. There are currently no Covid-related restrictions on international travel to the United Kingdom. Anyone can enter the UK without any additional testing or quarantine requirements, regardless of vaccination status and arrivals no longer need to fill out a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the UK.