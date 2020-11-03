Travel to Spain collapses as nation extends further lockdown restrictions

International tourist arrivals to Spain fell 87% year-on-year in September, data showed on Tuesday, as coronavirus restrictions and a rapid rise in cases put many off visiting.

After a disastrous summer season, when few visitors came despite the lifting of lockdowns, many had hoped the stricken tourist sector, which normally accounts for 12% of economic output, would improve in September.

But September's year-on-year fall was even steeper than the76% drop recorded in August, while tourists spent 90% less in September than in the same month a year ago.

Over the first nine months of the year, about 16.8 million foreign tourists visited Spain, around 75% fewer than in the same period of 2019, the National Statistics Institute (INE)said.

Spain lifted its state of emergency imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic at the end of June, reopening its borders to visitors from most of Europe and allowing British tourists in without having to quarantine.