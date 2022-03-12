Travel with freedom to these Covid restriction-free destinations

It’s been a while since the Covid-19 pandemic took control of our travelling habits, but as the world opens up again, tourists can look forward to enjoying their international holidays restriction- free International travel is becoming more appealing as a number of countries drop all internal COVID-19 restrictions.

Story continues below Advertisment

Here are some destinations that are now open to travellers: Sweden The Swedish Prime Minister announced an end to all restrictions on February 9, but recommends that people stay at home if they’re ill, and warned unvaccinated people to continue to take special precautions.

They have no mandatory masks, zero curfews, no restrictions on travel within the country and all tourist attractions are open. Stockholm Ireland Dublin: where you will find a rich history, a cosmopolitan atmosphere and dusty Irish pubs. Ireland has ended most internal Covid-19 restrictions. Visitors no longer need to show proof of an EU Digital Covid certificate either. However, Ireland still requires masks in most buildings and public transportation.

Story continues below Advertisment

All tourist attractions are open, no social distancing, all bars, restaurants, and pubs are open, zero curfews and no restrictions on travel within the country. Ireland. Picture: File The United Kingdom Be blown away by the downtown charm and historical splendour of this cosmopolitan city, London.

Story continues below Advertisment

The British government no longer requires fully vaccinated travellers to take a test on or before arrival. Therefore, the U.K. is a test-free country. However, if you’re unvaccinated, you must book a PCR test before departure. You do not need to quarantine unless the test is positive. Theer are no laws on social distancing, zero vaccine passports, no mask mandates in England, zero limits on social gatherings, all tourist attractions open without restrictions, no limits on opening hours, all bars, nightclubs and restaurants remain open. UK. Picture: Supplied Denmark

Story continues below Advertisment

Denmark has abolished all Covid-19 restrictions,including mask-wearing, social distancing, and the presentation of health passes for entry into places. The city’s cobblestoned streets, exquisite architecture, sandy beaches and pleasant weather have helped thrust Copenhagen forward in mind when it comes to holiday destinations. All bars, restaurants, and cafes are open, there are no social distancing laws, zero restrictions on gatherings, no mandatory masks, no restrictions on travel within the country and zero curfews.

Stockholm, Sweden. Scenic summer sunset view with colourful sky of the Old Town architecture. Norway Norway becomes the first European nation to remove all Covid-19 restrictions, both internal and external. Oslo is a breath of clean, crisp air and a hub of art and natural beauty. Famous tourist attractions include Vigeland Sculpture Park, the Oslofjord and the Viking Ship Museum.

There are no mandatory masks, curfews or gathering limits, no vaccine passports in effect and no social distancing required. Entering Norway as of February 12, 2022 is like entering in 2019 pre-pandemic. Norway. Picture: File Tanzania

While Tanzania still has some border rules in place, internal restrictions have been removed or downgraded to ‘recommended’. Mask wearing is only a strong suggestion by the government, but no country-wide mandate exists. Tanzania is a melting pot of African, Asian and European influences, attracting visitors to its historical landmarks, shimmering beaches and national wildlife year-round. Current Entry Requirements: Testing plus form. All travellers entering Tanzania need proof of a 96-hour negative PCR or NAAT test, plus filling out the Travellers Survellience Form before entry.

Tanzania. Picture: File Dominican Republic While the Dominican Republic didn’t have many restrictions in the first place, the president announced that all remaining rules will be discontinued, effective immediately. The wearing of masks and any use of vaccine passports are no longer in effect. The Dominican Republic is one of the most diverse countries boasting incredible mountain scenery and captivating colonial architecture. Popular attractions include Fortaleza Ozama in Santo Domingo, Parque Duarte in Santiago and Santo Cerro in La Vega.

No tests, no quarantines, no proof of vaccination required. However, there is still a 5-10% random sampling of arrivals undergoing a rapid ‘breath’ test, and a health form to be filled out, both of which may be very soon discontinued. Dominican Republic. Picture: File Iceland The government of Iceland has removed internal restrictions.