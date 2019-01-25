Luxury Italian travel experts, Citalia, have mapped out the ultimate 20 stop Italian road trip. Travellers can see the Colosseum...

If Italy is on your bucket list then perhaps one should consider a road trip. There is nothing better than the open road and discovering hidden treasures along the way. If you worry about getting lost in Italy, there’s good news.

Luxury Italian travel experts, Citalia, have mapped out the ultimate 20 stop Italian road trip.

They have compiled an interactive guidebook to showcase the country's must-see sights from Ancient times.

Make a stop at the Roman Forum.

The new guidebook also provides 360 images that allow travellers to view the various attractions before they visit.

So whether you start in Verona, travel past Milan, through Florence, stop to take in Rome and complete the journey in Naples, it is bound to be a one of a kind adventure.

Kit Smith, a travel expert at Citalia, told IOL Travel the aim of the guidebook was to open people's eyes to the ancient sights of the country as well as help them explore an off the beaten path.

Take in the sights of the Verona Arena. Pictures: Supplied.

She said there were many stories to be told and insightful information for travellers to learn.

“Italy is one of the most culturally steeped countries in the world. Being the home of the ancient Roman empire, it offers a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the world as it once was.

“The country is a lively mix of energetic modern nightlife, clear water on warm beaches, and cultural landmarks. It's easy to get everything even without a car, but on a road trip you can pack so much into such a short time,” said Smith.



