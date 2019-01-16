The town is a coastal gateway to the nearby ancient city of Ephesus, but the striking Tepe neighborhood is now giving it a run for its money as residents revel in their revitalized surroundings

Visitors to the lively resort town of Kusadasi in Turkey have discovered a new tourist attraction after hundreds of homes were given a splash of colour as part of a major community project being carried out by AkzoNobel. More than 400 homes are being revitalized in the Tepe neighborhood, which is perched high up on a hill. Located on Turkey's western Aegean coast, Kusadasi is the country's busiest cruise port - and the brightly colored buildings are now pulling in the tourists.

Commenting on the transformation of the town, Kusadasi Mayor Özer Kayali said: "This is a crucial location for us, as it's the first place seen by tourists when they arrive at Kusadasi port. It makes for a striking panorama, which is why we believe this project will make a great contribution to our community."

Being carried out by AkzoNobel's Marshall brand, the project is part of the company's global "Let's Colour" program. It's the seventh project under the "Let's Colour" banner since the program first became active in Turkey in 2010. And the colorful streets are bringing a new sense of community to the energized Tepe residents.

Carried out in partnership with the local community and the Kusadasi municipality, the ongoing project involves using more than 50,000 liters of paint. Nearly 200 homes have been painted so far, with work on the remaining buildings scheduled to be completed by April 2019.

A similar project was carried out in 2015, when they joined forces with residents and volunteers to transform an historic neighborhood in Hatay - which included painting several buildings on the world's first colonnaded street.

Other high profile transformations include the company's Coral brand repainting more than 100 homes in Recife, Brazil; while in Norway, virtually the entire town center of Sortland was painted in various shades of blue using AkzoNobel's Nordsjö brand.