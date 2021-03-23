UK to fine people going abroad without valid reason

London - Staring from March 29, the UK will impose a 5 000 pound (about R102 000) fine on anyone from England travelling abroad without a valid reason, such as a medical emergency, as part of the government's new Covid-19 laws, the media reported on Tuesday.

MPs are due to vote on a legislation, which includes the penalty, on Thursday, the BBC reported.

According to the UK government's "roadmap" exiting the lockdown, the earliest date people in England could go for a foreign holiday is May 17.

Currently for the Britons, foreign holidays are not allowed and returning travellers have to quarantine.

Under the new Covid-19 laws,anyone who leaves England for a destination outside the UK without a reasonable excuse, such as for work, education or medical treatment, could face the hefty fine.