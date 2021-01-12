UK to introduce pre-departure testing for travellers from Jan 15

LONDON - Travellers to England from abroad will from 4am on January 15 be required to show proof that they have had a negative Covid-19 test up to three days before their departure, the government said in a statement.

The new rule was announced earlier in January as authorities try to ramp up protection against new, more infectious strains of the coronavirus from other countries.

Travel into and out of Britain is at very low levels currently due to lockdowns which ban visits abroad for most people.

Providing details of its new policy, the government said that transport operators would need to check that passengers had proof of a negative test before they boarded their flight, train or ferry, and there would also be checks on arrival.

Fines starting from 500 pounds (about R10 400) will be issued to passengers and transport operators who do not comply with the new rules.