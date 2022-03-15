UK to remove all remaining Covid-19 travel restrictions

THE UK government will remove all remaining Covid-19 restrictions on international travel for all passengers from Friday onwards, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced. From 4am on Friday, March 18, all Covid-19 travel restrictions will be lifted, including the passenger locator form for arrivals into the UK, as well as all tests for passengers who do not qualify as vaccinated, reports Xinhua news agency.

Therefore, holidaymakers will be able to enter the UK without any restrictions for the first time since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. Currently, only fully vaccinated people can enter the country without the need for tests. But they must fill out a passenger locator form within 72 hours of travel.

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, welcomed the announcement, saying that "a return to restriction-free travel is good news for passengers and should allow for aviation to take significant steps towards recovery". The move comes as coronavirus infections are rising in all four UK regions for the first time since the end of January, with Scotland already reporting record-high infection data, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

