UK visa application fees to increase ‘significantly’

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday that visa fees for the UK were set to go up significantly for applicants from across the world, Business Today reported. This applies to South Africans well.

Sunak said the reason for the increase was to meet the country’s public sector wage increase. According to UK-based legal website Freeths, work and visa fees will rise by 15%. “There is no current time-frame given as to when these fees will rise,” added the publication.

The immigration health surcharge has also been affected by Sunak’s sweeping reforms. The UK government said the immigration health surcharge would rise to £1,035 (about R24 400) a person a year. Visa applicants and those planning to visit the UK will be greatly affected by the increase in fees.

When Dr Chipo Dendere posted her reservations on Twitter, many agreed with her sentiment. The political science expert wrote: “Americans don’t pay for visa, Europeans don’t pay for visas. Who are you charging exactly?”

Americans don’t pay for visa, Europeans don’t pay for visas. Who are you charging exactly? https://t.co/BpHio3sQcS — Chipo Dendere (@drDendere) July 13, 2023 One of her followers had a theory worth noting: “Former colonies tend to apply the most, I guess. And making a billion from the commonwealth by charging them an entry free to your country (and admission is not guaranteed!)” Another explained Sunak’s extreme take on visa fees: “He’s doing this to pander to the Conservatives. This is a proxy move on immigration.

“I hope Brits celebrate this policy for the mean time before they realise that they were scammed. The pay rise isn’t backed by something tangible.”