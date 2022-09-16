Uncovering the UK and Ireland’s best-kept secrets

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II may have sparked up the idea to travel to the UK, according to CNN travel, the Travel app hooper has seen an increase of flight searches from the US to London alone. “We are expecting an increasing number of international visitors to travel to the UK, in particular London, in the coming days to not only mourn the passing of Her Majesty the Queen but also celebrate her life,” Joss Croft, CEO of tourism trade association UKinbound told CNN travel.

The United Kingdom, along with Ireland are both major tourist attractions; their rich history, incredible architecture, thriving food culture, beautiful country landscapes, big city skyscrapers, and being a global financial hub, it’s easy to see why so many tourists flock there every year. If you are planning to visit the UK or Ireland, there is lots to see and experience. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, an airline that connects South African travellers shares why you should visit these destinations.

London View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camden Town (@camdentownlondon) London is so much more than Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the London Eye, and West End. If you are celebrating the Queens life, or simply just need a god vacation, visit the trendy market in Camden Town, or take a stroll through Little Venice – a series of street-lined canals which, as the name suggests, is reminiscent of the popular Italian city.

Markets are a big deal in London, one of the popular markets is the Columbia Road Flower Market, apart from the various flowers on sale, there are; cafes, busking musicians, and independent shops in the area. Leadenhall Market is one of the oldest in London’s history and has proven to be just as magical; it has a beautiful ornate roof that has glass windows and curved beams. I’m sure the former Queen walked through this majestic market; and it’s even more beautiful during the Christmas season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backpacking Trips (@backpacking.trips) Edinburgh If you’re a first-time traveller to the Scottish city of Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle, and Holyrood Palace are a must-see. If you want an educational experience with the family, Dynamic Earth is an interactive science museum that tells the story of the planet earth from its creation to the current day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@edinburgh.online) Other hidden gems in the city is Craigmillar Castle, Jupiter Artland, a contemporary art and sculpture park, and the several weekly markets around the city. Manchester Sports fanatics from all around the world visit this city where live matches remain popular.

The city, which is known for its remarkable architecture, is home to some of the most beautiful libraries in Europe – and the Portico Library is considered a true hidden gem. This library is even used as a wedding venue, because many appreciate the aesthetic of the building. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DanielleBoxallPhotography (@danielleboxallphotography) If you’re looking for a little adventure, a trip to Manchester isn’t complete without searching for the Ancoats Peeps.

Created by artist Dan Dubowitz, the suburb of Ancoats plays host to a number of small, brass peepholes. Look through them to discover previously walled-up areas in buildings. With no signage or trails, finding them is part of the fun!

Dublin I know South Africans enjoy a good beer, Dublin is home to one of the world’s most popular beer brands, Guinness – and a trip to the city isn’t complete without experiencing the history of the iconic brand. And no, you’re not just about to get tipsy on tastings but you also get to learn about the architecture and the brand; over the space of seven floors; visit the Archives desk at the storehouse.