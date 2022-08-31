Visit Madrid’s top cultural sights without breaking the bank

Madrid is a city known for its energetic nightlife, fine food markets and rich cultural history, but taking in the sites can quickly drain the daily spending budget. Experts however reveal there are various ‘must-see’ spots that come at no cost to visitors. Included in the guide are the Plaza Maya, Renia Sofía Museum and one of Madrid’s oldest standing churches, Iglesia de San Ginés.

Story continues below Advertisement

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Madrid is a beautiful culture-rich city, attracting many tourists each year. With so many sights to see. “Luckily, the city is full of must-see spots that are completely free to visit. Whether you are a fan of museums, famous artworks or grand palaces, the guide offers something for all.’’ Iglesia de San Ginés

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pıʟѧяن (@pilarr____) Dating back to the 14th century, San Gines in Calle Arenal stands as one of Madrid’s oldest churches. Built to a design by Juan Ruiz, the church has undergone many restorations throughout its history. It has an extensive artistic heritage and houses some stunning Spanish art. It is free to visit. Parque del Buen Retiro

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Francesca רות🌸 (@franci_ruth) Originally established as a garden for Spanish royalty, El Retiro park is a great spot for a relaxing sunny day and is a firm favourite with locals and travellers alike. A green oasis in the middle of the city, you will find marble monuments, fountains, ponds, and a beautiful glass pavilion. The park is usually pretty quiet on weekdays and offers a great spot for people-watching on weekends.

Story continues below Advertisement

Plaza Mayor View this post on Instagram A post shared by @samarin224 Offering plenty of picture-perfect moments, the beautiful Plaza Mayor is one of the most grand open squares in the city, with 17th century wall paintings and a statue of King Philip III in the middle. The square offers lots of cafes, sandwich shops and some great beer spots. Whilst there, make sure to pick up Madrid’s culinary favourite, the calamari sandwich.

Story continues below Advertisement

Museo del Prado View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agustín (@acasadocano) With a massive collection of 1500 impressive artworks, this national art museum is a must for anyone hoping to soak in the rich history of Madrid. During the day, the museum charges its visitors, but is free to visit from 6pm to 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 5pm to 7pm on a Sunday. Make sure to get a good look at the famous Diego Velázquez's Las Meninas.

Renia Sofía Museum View this post on Instagram A post shared by Дизайн интерьера Спб/ Мск (@ointerior_design) Located in central Madrid, Museo Reina Sofía is popular for its displays of 20th century artworks. The museum showcases masterpieces by the iconic Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali. The museum normally comes at a small cost to visitors, but its exhibits are free to visit every Monday and Wednesday-Saturday between 7pm and 9pm. On Sundays, the museum is free to enter from 1:30pm until 7pm.

Palacio de Longoria View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madrid (@from_madriz) Although the interior of this grand structure is off limits to travellers, visitors should take the time to see the beauty and sheer scale of the exterior. Headquarters of a society of music composers and publishers, this palace is best known for being one of Madrid’s few totally art nouveau buildings.