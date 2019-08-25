Setubal is the ideal location to immerse yourself in the typical portuguese daily life. Picture: Instagram

Many visitors to Portugal land three miles from Lisbon and just stay put in the capital. Why not base yourself in a city known for tile-clad architecture, absurdly pleasant weather and creamy, dreamy pastries?

Sure, the hills can be steep, but that's just an excuse to board an egg-yolk colored tram that takes a rollercoaster-esque route near an actual castle.

Still, it's hard not to notice that even the most amiable locals are growing fed up with their streets gradually turning into an obstacle course of electric scooters, tuk-tuks and bachelorette gangs. (Lisbon is among the cities at risk of overtourism, according to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council.)

Property owners have transformed entire apartment buildings into Airbnbs, and restaurateurs have opened scores of new eateries that target tourists rather than Portuguese clientele. The upshot: Prices (while lower than in much of Europe) are creeping higher by the day, and visitors are paying more for a less authentic experience.

Crowdphobics would be wise to avoid anything remotely "Instagrammable," and explore neighbourhoods outside of the city centre. That's where you'll more likely find some calm - and a meal of freshly grilled salmon and Sagres beer for less than $10 (about R150).

Location: Lisbon is on Portugal's southwestern coast, where the Tagus River meets the Atlantic Ocean.

The Washington Post