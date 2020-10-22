Want to study in the UK? New visa process for international students revealed

The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced a new points-based visa route to encourage international students to study and live in the UK.

South African students interested in starting the application process need to ensure they meet the basic entry requirements, which includes securing an offer from their chosen university.

Rebecca Pretorius, Country Manager at global mentorship company Crimson Education, says that due to complicated and confusing visa processes, local students have often been discouraged from applying to international universities.

"The UK’s new student visa route opens up an opportunity for South Africans with dreams of studying overseas, provided they have applied to and been accepted at a UK university," she said.

Pretorius said prospective international students are required to achieve a total of 70 points to be granted a UK student visa. For 50 points, students must present proof of an unconditional offer from an approved educational institution, including a reference number from the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS). The course must also lead to an approved qualification, at an appropriate level of study.