WATCH: 22 teddy bears go on ‘Untamed’ rollercoaster adventure

While the majority of the world is in lockdown due to the coronavirus, a group of teddy bears decided to enjoy a roller coaster ride at Walibi Holland. The famous theme park in Biddinghuizen in the Netherlands reopened on May 25 after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The one-minute-long video of the teddy bears on the roller coaster ride will not only give you travel FOMO but may also rid you of your fear of heights as the ‘bears’ look composed during the journey.

The zany video has already attracted more than 250 000 views. After being strapped in, the 22 teddy bears were ready for their ‘Untamed’ adventure.

Untamed, the newest rollercoaster in Walibi Holland, was built by Rocky Mountain Construction. Walibi Holland reveals on its website that the steel track mounted on top ensures an unparalleled ride on the 1 085 metre track and travels at a speed of 92 kilometres per hour. Guests go upside down five times and experience 14 airtime moments.