WATCH: Are you brave enough to freestyle through this glass sky pool?

Last week people got to experience the United Kingdom's first-ever sky pool in Nine Elms, London.

According to the Embassy Gardens website, The Sky Pool is transparent, 25 metres long, and appears to float in the air. It stretches between the rooftops of the Legacy Buildings at Embassy Gardens.

According to Designbuild-network.com, Embassy Gardens is a luxury development in Nine Elms, which includes nine apartment buildings with office, retail and community space.

Are you brave enough to take a dip in this swimming pool?

The view of the pool was unsettling for some Twitter users, while others expressed a keenness to try it.

One user said: "I've taken a lot of calculated risks in my life but I would not swim in this pool. No thanks."

I've taken a lot of calculated risks in my life but I would not swim in this pool. No thanks https://t.co/adfYT755Tb — Doug Main (@Douglas_Main) June 1, 2021

Another said: "I really, really, really want to swim in this pool. *Googles Embassy Gardens flat prices*"

I really, really, really want to swim in this pool.



*Googles Embassy Gardens flat prices* https://t.co/eudIQAGCM1 — Bethany Wheatley (@b3thany) June 1, 2021

Is the pool open to the public?

According to the site, only Embassy Gardens residents and their guests will have exclusive access to the pool.

Pools with panoramic views can be found in several other countries, too.

The popular ones include:

Hawaii: Anaha, Honolulu

Picture: Facebook

According to Honolulu Magazine, Anaha which means “reflection of light,” was built with the play of light on water in mind. The pool is 23 metres above ground level, offering swimmers great views from the top.

Italy: Alpin Panorama Hotel Hubertus, South Tyrol

Picture: Facebook

According to the hotel website, the pool is 25 metres long and is heated all year round (33⁰C). From the top, it offers stunning views of the Dolomite Mountains.

Dubai: InterContinental Festival City Hotel, United Arab Emirates

Picture: Facebook

This outdoor pool is 25 metres long. It flows across a balcony with views of the Dubai Creek.