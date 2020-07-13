WATCH: As you may not cruise in a while, why not explore MSC Grandiosa and Hamburg virtually?

Now that the majority of cruise line companies have decided to suspend operations until the coronavirus situation has improved, many travellers still yearn to experience a cruise. As armchair travel has become all the rage since the pandemic struck earlier this year, many travellers are leaning on fuelling their wanderlust from the comfort of their home. And who can blame them? With the rising Covid-19 cases globally, many travellers have postponed their holidays. I travelled to Hamburg in Germany for the MSC Grandiosa launch in November 2019 for its christening. MSC Grandiosa is the first of three Meraviglia-Plus ships to join MSC Cruises’ fleet. The cruise company intends on building a total of 13 highly-innovative and environmentally-sound cruise ships between 2017 and 2027, plus an additional four to operate under a yet-to-be-named luxury cruise brand. As you would see, MSC Grandiosa sticks to its name, with grand fixtures and amenities featured across the ship.

There's plenty to do onboard. Like, have a glass of bubbles at the Champagne Bar, which serves a variety of 20 champagne choices.

Or make your own chocolate at Jean-Philippe Maury Chocolat & Cafe. The speciality restaurant offers 13 types of macarons, six types of bonbons chocolate, six types of round truffles, 16 types of chocolate bars, 40 kinds of chocolate products and biscuits.

Travellers can also snap pictures at the Swarovski crystal staircase. After our five days exploring the ship, we got to explore Hamburg. on the famous Hop-on Hop-off Tour red double-decker bus. The tour takes you to places such as St Michael Church, St Pauli Fish Market, and the Reeperbahn red-light district.

Travellers have the option to hop off at any of the 29 stops. Our group also stopped for lunch at Block House Kirchenallee, near the Main Station and close to other attractions.