WATCH: Balmain fashion show at Air France hangar will give you flight FOMO

During Paris Fashion Week this week, fashion company Balmain presented the film of its new 2021-2022 autumn/winter collection shot in the Air France Industries hangars at Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

During the virtual fashion show, the models walked along the wing of a Boeing 777-300, on the tarmac around an Airbus A350 and in front of the Air France maintenance division’s imposing infrastructure.

They maintained the strictest safety rules. Besides the fashion element, the show also created a wanderlust for travel, which has been slow due to Covid-19.

Creative director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, said before the show streamed earlier this week:

“I don’t know where we’re going, but I do know that we are going somewhere. The point is not the destination but the actual going - the journey, the leaving and the escape.”