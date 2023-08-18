WATCH: Donovan Goliath’s honest and hilarious Paris review - ‘It’s like the beesting aerial of Paris’

Paris in France has a reputation for being among the top travel destinations in the world with thousands of tourists flocking to the French city to celebrate love by visiting the iconic Eiffel Tower. There are plenty of attractions to see in one of the world’s oldest cities: the beautiful Sacré Coeur Basilica, the incredible art at the Louvre Museum and enjoying a cruise down the Seine River.

While the city does have all these drawcards, many tourists always seem to learn that Paris doesn’t look exactly like how the movies have portrayed it. Comedian, actor and creative director Donovan Goliath and his family are out in the city of love, on holiday - escaping the load shedding woes of Mzansi. Goliath posted a skit of “Donny Custard’s” adventures in Paris, where Custard gave his unfiltered review of Paris.

“Ex’se what kind bru, I mean Ek’se bonjour bru,” greeted Custard who then proceeded to tell everyone about the close look he got of the Eiffel Tower, which he is surprised is even still standing because of how bad the welding work is. Then Custard takes a poke at the language, “whole day these French ou’s keep chooning me oui oui” and how the pronunciation of croissant is without the “t”. “I choon him I know ballie, I didn't want tea.”

Custard’s visit to the famous Louvre Museum “love or the loov, however you say it”, leaves him questioning how many bottles of Windolean must be used to clean all that glass. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Goliath | CREATOR (@donovangoliath)

The honest review had Goliath’s followers in stitches and with many relating because of their own similar experiences. “The best review about Paris! 😂😂😂 I can relate,” said ImSophia_C. reatwala_ said: “😂😂😂not the windolene being attacked”