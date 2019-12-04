If you have a love for adventure and think you have what it takes to trek through 300km of Arctic wilderness on a dogsled, Fjällräven SA wants to hear from you.
South Africans are invited to apply for the annual Fjällräven Polar 2020, taking place from March 30 to April 5, 2020.
Successful applicants will embark on an adventure of a lifetime through 300km of Arctic wilderness. They will meet more than 200 highly skilled sled dogs, a handful of expert guides and a group of ordinary people from all over the world to journey from Signaldalen in Norway to Jukkasjärvi in Sweden on a dogsled.
Fjällräven will pay all expenses for the trip and provide professional equipment to keep everybody safe in the Arctic conditions.
The idea for the Fjällräven Polar came about during the early 1990s when Fjällräven founder Åke Nordin met Kenth Fjellborg, one of Sweden’s leading dog-sled drivers. Kenth had participated in Iditarod, the world’s most difficult dog sled competition through the harsh Alaskan wilderness, and this inspired Åke.