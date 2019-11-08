More South Africans are travelling to Croatia, an Eastern European country with a long coastline on the Adriatic Sea.
The country offers enticing places to explore, all with its unique spots. For those hoping to explore the country- a sailing holiday may be a good option.
South African Shelley Kjonstad recently went on holiday and set sail aboard the Katarina Line Cruises from Split to Dubrovnik.
The six-night journey explored places like Makarska, Stari Grad, Hvar, Mljet and Korčula.
Kjonstad told IOL Travel that the boat got to dock at some of the destinations where travellers got to explore the nightlight attractions and local cuisine.
If they to explore more of the destinations, they would pay for the special excursion.