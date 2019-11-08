WATCH: Going to Croatia? Why not try a sailing holiday?









Sailing holidays are popular in Croatia. Picture: Makarska, Croatia (Pexels). More South Africans are travelling to Croatia, an Eastern European country with a long coastline on the Adriatic Sea. The country offers enticing places to explore, all with its unique spots. For those hoping to explore the country- a sailing holiday may be a good option. South African Shelley Kjonstad recently went on holiday and set sail aboard the Katarina Line Cruises from Split to Dubrovnik. The six-night journey explored places like Makarska, Stari Grad, Hvar, Mljet and Korčula. Kjonstad told IOL Travel that the boat got to dock at some of the destinations where travellers got to explore the nightlight attractions and local cuisine.

If they to explore more of the destinations, they would pay for the special excursion.

From river rafting on the streams of the Cetina river, wandering the cultural and historical sites of Hvar, to taking a cable car ride up to Srđ mountain for spectacular views of Dubrovnik, there’s something for everyone.

Often, in between the destinations, the boat would stop for guests to swim or capture a few selfies.

Unlike big cruise liners with thousands of guests, these sailing holidays is personalised and private with less than 30 guests onboard.

Kjonstad said: “A sailing holiday ticks all the right boxes. It is relaxing and you get to see some of the most beautiful places. It feels like living on a holiday at sea. Every day was like heaven- and you did not know what was coming next.”

Expect to pay from 620 euros (R10429.29) for an 8-day cruise.

The cruise includes breakfast, lunch, a Captains Dinner and select tours.

WATCH:

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cruising from Split to Dubrovnik in Croatia with Katarina Sail Charters Video: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)



