WATCH: Iceland roasts Facebook in tourism ad promising 'Enhanced Actual Reality'

By Natalie B Compton Iceland has long attracted tourists with picturesque geothermal lagoons and the dare of sampling fermented shark meat.

But lately, it seems like the country - or at least its official tourism board - also wants to be known for internet shenanigans. Its latest bit is a clever promotional video that takes not-so-subtle shots at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his instantly memed Metaverse. The video begins by introducing a "Chief Visionary Officer" named Zack Mossbergsson who sports Zuckerberg's Augustus Caesar haircut and black crew-neck sweater. "Hi, and welcome to this very natural setting," the look-alike says inside a sleek room reminiscent of the lair where Zuckerberg announced Facebook was rebranding to Meta.

"Today, I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect to our world without being super weird," the doppelganger says, going on to introduce the "Icelandverse" as a place you can visit to experience "enhanced actual reality without silly-looking headsets." Mossbergsson mimics Zuckerberg's stilted speech and awkward energy while delivering lines such as "In our open-world experience, everything is real," while struggling to open a sliding-glass door.

Donning a silica mud mask - both a reference to bathers at the Blue Lagoon and a jab at the Internet-famous paparazzi shot of a zinc-covered Zuckerberg eFoil surfing in Hawaii - Mossbergsson promises Iceland has "water that's wet" and "humans to connect with." When Zuckerberg revealed in October that Facebook was assuming a new name, the Internet had a field day dissecting the 80-minute video announcement. The endeavour goes far beyond Facebook's roots as a social network, shopping portal and dating app by offering users a virtual universe where people can live as avatars.