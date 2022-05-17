Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Jason Momoa apologises for Sistine Chapel gaff in now-viral video

Actor Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Published 1h ago

Share

These days everybody, including celebrities, would like to ‘show off’ where they are and what they are doing.

Especially, when they’re on vacation or visiting a famous place, such as the Sistine Chapel, a chapel in the Apostolic Palace, and the official residence of the Pope.

Story continues below Advertisement

Unfortunately, Aquaman, Jason Momoa, fell into this trap at the wrong time. Hence, the apology video he posted on his Instagram page.

The star explained that he didn’t mean any disrespect by posting photos in the famous Chapel. However, it was perceived that way, as the rules state that taking pictures are prohibited inside the Vatican City chapel.

The 42-year-old actor posted pictures of himself below the Michelangelo paintings on May 9. He wrote, “I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA.”

More on this

The caption seems rather innocent and as if he was just genuinely excited to be there. In another post, Momoa, who is considered one of the sexiest men alive, shared a shirtless video in which he addressed the controversy.

He said the following “It’s my last day in Rome, and I just love you and Italy,” he said. “If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that wasn’t my intention.”

Furthermore, he stated that he did ask permission and that fans really wanted to take pictures with him “I found people really wanted to take photos with me.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“I was very respectful and I asked for permission for what I thought would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. So if I did, I apologise.’’

Related Topics:

InstagramCelebrity Gossip

Share