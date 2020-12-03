WATCH: 'Lord of the Rings' cast rally together to save house where J.R.R. Tolkien wrote 'The Hobbit'

The 'Lord of the Rings' cast want to save the house where J.R.R. Tolkien wrote 'The Hobbit'.

Sir Ian McKellen, John Rhys-Davies and Martin Freeman - who play Gandalf, Gimli and Bilbo Baggins in the film series - have come together as part of Project Northmoor to save the Oxford house, 20 Northmoor Road, where the famed author penned the novel that inspired the movies.

Project Northmoor - backed by the three actors - has begun crowdfunding this week in a bid to raise a whopping $6 million to create a literary centre in honour of Tolkien at the address.

Speaking to People magazine, John Rhys-Davies said: "This is just an opportunity that can't be ignored. If people are still reading in 1,000 years, Tolkien will be regarded as one of the great myth-makers of Britain and it will be evident within a matter of years that not to secure this place would have been such an act of arrogance and ignorance and folly on our part."

The actors have filmed a promotional video to save the house, with 'Gladiator' star Sir Derek Jacobi and singer Annie Lennox, who penned 'Lord of the Rings' theme 'Into the West', also backing the project.