When Lorna Maseko isn't busy slaying the cover of magazines or hosting a trendy cooking show, she's a TEDx speaker too.
This week, Maseko shared snaps of herself on the TEDxKedgeBS stage in Marseille. And because we know that all work and no play makes Maseko a dull girl, she snuck in a few pics showing off the beauty of Marseille.
View this post on Instagram
#ANNOUNCEMENT : So honored be invited to speak at TEDxKedgeBS in Marseille with the topic #NoLimit | This is absolutely exciting and I can’t wait to share my views and ideas | @tedx_official | #NoLimit | @kedgebs | #ToTheMoon | #OnwardsAndUpwards | 💫🚀💞🇿🇦
A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) on
Doesn't Marseille just look breathtaking?