Lorna Maseko
When Lorna Maseko isn't busy slaying the cover of magazines or hosting a trendy cooking show, she's a TEDx speaker too. 

This week, Maseko shared snaps of herself on the TEDxKedgeBS stage in Marseille. And because we know that all work and no play makes Maseko a dull girl, she snuck in a few pics showing off the beauty of Marseille. 


And what would a trip be for Maseko if she didn't showcase a bit of the cuisine: 

💋

 Doesn't Marseille just look breathtaking? 