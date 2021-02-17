WATCH: Meet the woman who spent a week on an island alone

Nurse Lisa Enroth had been at the forefront of the Covid-19 pandemic, working in an emergency ward in her hometown of Skövde. She loves what she does, but decided to apply for the Göteborg Film Festival’s isolated cinema experience contest in hopes of spending a few days by herself. The contest invited avid film fans to apply to win a 7-day trip on an island to watch movies. No cellphones or other gadgets are allowed. Enroth was chosen among 12 000 applicants. The 41-year-old spent a week on Swedish island of Hamneskär, situated off the coast of Marstrand in western Sweden and home to the famed Pater Noster lighthouse. She boarded a small boat to travel to the island.

When Enroth arrived, she headed to her lighthouse cottage and took in the sights and sounds of the island.

She told CNN Travel she wasted no time to explore, even climbing the 130 something stairs to the top of Pater Noster.

Despite having a terrible night of barely any sleep, Enroth watched the sunrise and enjoyed breakfast in her kitchen. She also enjoyed the gym facilities and conquered runs up and down the lighthouse.

“It was great not being attached to your phone and just watching a movie without the distraction.”

Enroth had no connection to the outside world and didn’t know what havoc the pandemic had caused in her absence, yet the days by herself allowed her to let reflect and be imaginative.

She created a video diary entry daily to highlight the experience.

The trip allowed her to monitor her behaviour.

For example, when Enroth would watch movies at home, she would get distracted easily.

On the island, she enjoyed 30 feature-length movies and a handful of short films. Enroth was able to ponder on the plots.

On her last video post, she said: “I could stay here another week.”