London - For years it has attracted ghost hunters with claims that it is England’s most haunted village.
But now paranormal tours of Prestbury in Gloucestershire have been cancelled after the village vicar allegedly threatened to "sabotage" them.
Locals say Prestbury is well-known for spooky disturbances featuring ghostly spurned lovers, phantom horse sounds at night and chilly breezes in summer.
A mysterious hooded figure called the "Black Abbot" is said to roam a churchyard endlessly. Cotswolds Ghost Tours have run 90-minute guided trips around Prestbury, near Cheltenham, for years.
But the group has now pulled the plug after concerns from St Mary’s Church vicar the Reverend Nick Bromfield, 59.