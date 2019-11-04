Scared of flying? Then maybe you shouldn't read further. For those who like a bit of excitement on the side, this story will really get your engines roaring.
According to Simple Flying, reports have surfaced that an unqualified female "pilot" was allowed to fly a scheduled passenger plane in Siberia. The video footage shows a woman going by the name "Anna" sitting in the co-pilot's seat on board an IrAero flight.
The footage of a young woman in her 20s flying the 44-seat IrAero twin-turboprop Antonov-24 is now being investigated by Russian prosecutors, the website reported.
In the video, you can hear the male pilot giving instructions to the female passenger in the cockpit during the 1hr 45min flight from Yakutsk to Batagai.
A spokesperson for the Russian airline told The Siberian Times website: "There are doubts that these materials have anything to do with our airline’s activities in providing passenger transportation."