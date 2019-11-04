WATCH: Pilot's girlfriend allegedly flies scheduled flight to Siberia









File photo: The footage of a young woman in her 20s flying the 44-seat IrAero twin-turboprop Antonov-24 is now being investigated by Russian prosecutors. Picture: Wikimedia Commons Scared of flying? Then maybe you shouldn't read further. For those who like a bit of excitement on the side, this story will really get your engines roaring. According to Simple Flying, reports have surfaced that an unqualified female "pilot" was allowed to fly a scheduled passenger plane in Siberia. The video footage shows a woman going by the name "Anna" sitting in the co-pilot's seat on board an IrAero flight. The footage of a young woman in her 20s flying the 44-seat IrAero twin-turboprop Antonov-24 is now being investigated by Russian prosecutors, the website reported. In the video, you can hear the male pilot giving instructions to the female passenger in the cockpit during the 1hr 45min flight from Yakutsk to Batagai. A spokesperson for the Russian airline told The Siberian Times website: "There are doubts that these materials have anything to do with our airline’s activities in providing passenger transportation."

The video was first posted by the woman to Instagram, but has since been deleted. Apparently, the incident took place on August 31 but only recently came to light.

In the video, she can be heard saying in Russian: “this was unbelievably cool” and “thank you!”

Russian television channel 5-TV has reported the pilot’s name as being Krill S. The young woman is alleged to be his girlfriend.

The Serbian Times further reported that you can hear the pilot giving her instructions on where to turn the joystick.

When asked by his girlfriend "why can’t I get there?" Pointing at the navigation screen he answers saying "Well, I have no idea why you can’t get there."