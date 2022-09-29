WATCH: Rachel Kolisi gives IG followers a tour of hubby Siya’s set trailer

Fresh from missing out on the Rugby Championship title, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has taken to the set life.
He and wife Rachel Kolisi landed in the UK earlier this week and even had the pleasure of meeting Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
The couple are currently in the country to film a campaign for adidas South Africa.
Sharing a BTS video of Kolisi’s trailer on her Instagram Stories, Rachel marvelled at the luxe lodging that was provided for her hubby while filming.
Rachel captioned the video, “Siya is busy on a shoot, so I’m sitting in a trailer working. Basically, it’s a hotel on wheels.”
We’d have to agree with her on that one.
Rachel took fans on a tour of the trailer, showing off the kitchen area, bathroom, dressing room and bedroom suite.
It had all the mod-cons one would expect at a luxury hotel, except your view is of a parking lot.
Not bad, considering it’s a supped-up bus with a queen-size bed.
But it could get a whole lot more wow.
In 2013, PEOPLE reported that Brad Pitt has his own set trailer that gets moved to wherever he films.
“The trailer has a chef’s kitchen that cost more than $60 000, with a full-size fridge and a dishwasher,” wrote K.c. Blumm.
Oh, and let’s not forget about the master bedroom with two bathrooms, including a walk-in shower for two.
We reckon that’s perfect for the Kolisis.
The rest of the Kolisi clan joined Siya in Durban last week.
The excited dad surprised Nicholas and Keziah at the airport after not seeing them for more than a month.
Rachel shared the touching moment with the caption, “They didn’t know he was fetching us from the airport tonight.”
