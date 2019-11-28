Samkelo Ndlovu on her solo trip to Italy
Tired of making plans to travel with friends and family but it always falls through? No need to stress, take a solo trip.

Experts say solo travel can be the ultimate in self-indulgence; you can rest when you want and pour it on when you’re feeling ambitious.

Samkelo Ndlovu, actress and musician is currently in Italy on a solo trip to celebrate her birthday.

"Turning 30 on the 31st of December. So I went in a solo trip to Italy so I can be alone in a foreign place and process my shit. So I can peacefully leave my 20’s behind and return anew."

"Solitude. Distance. What a beautiful thing to be in a foreign city where nobody knows me. This is exactly what the doctor ordered, " Ndlovu captioned her photo.

It didn't happen if not on Instagram, right ? Don't worry Ndlovu says stranger are always willing to help you take a Insta-perfect picture. 

 
"Asking strangers to take pics of you is top two !! They are always so happy to do it," says Ndlovu. 