WATCH: Samkelo Ndlovu goes on solo trip to mark her 30th
Tired of making plans to travel with friends and family but it always falls through? No need to stress, take a solo trip.
Experts say solo travel can be the ultimate in self-indulgence; you can rest when you want and pour it on when you’re feeling ambitious.
Samkelo Ndlovu, actress and musician is currently in Italy on a solo trip to celebrate her birthday.
"Turning 30 on the 31st of December. So I went in a solo trip to Italy so I can be alone in a foreign place and process my shit. So I can peacefully leave my 20’s behind and return anew."
"Solitude. Distance. What a beautiful thing to be in a foreign city where nobody knows me. This is exactly what the doctor ordered, " Ndlovu captioned her photo.
It didn't happen if not on Instagram, right ? Don't worry Ndlovu says stranger are always willing to help you take a Insta-perfect picture.
"Asking strangers to take pics of you is top two !! They are always so happy to do it," says Ndlovu.