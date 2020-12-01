WATCH: Santa gets green light to travel during pandemic, no self-quarantine required

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The coronavirus pandemic is not stopping Santa Claus from visiting Ireland. The country’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney revealed that Santa’s visit is regarded as “essential travel” for children and is an absolute must during the festive season. That’s not all, he revealed that he is also exempt from the need to self-quarantine for 14 days. But, Santa’s visit comes with a catch: children are not to stay awake at night as he needs to social distance, one of the requirements during the Covid-19 pandemic. Important message for children of #Ireland - #Santa is coming & will be exempt from #Covid restrictions on International Travel. However children should be aware that social distancing guidelines should apply to Santa. pic.twitter.com/AT7LTMKFFt — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) November 26, 2020 "We have been working on the Santa Claus issue for a number of weeks. It's important to say to all children in the country that we regard Santa Claus' travels as essential travel for essential purposes, and therefore he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine for 14 days and should able to come in and out of Irish airspace, and indeed in and out of Irish homes, without having to restrict his movements.

“But I am assured that children should not stay up at night because he does need to socially distance. And so, people need to keep at least 2 metres away at all stages to make sure we keep him safe and indeed children as well,” he said.

Coveney said that Santa confirmed that he will be travelling during the pandemic.

“He appreciates that Ireland has ensured that, in a very different Christmas 2020, the visit of Santa Claus will be something that remains consistent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported in October that Santa's home village in northern Finland won't draw the flocks of tourists who usually visit this time of year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Finland, despite its low level of infections, is adopting strict travel restrictions and many travellers won't be allowed to visit.