Newlyweds Somizi Mlhongo and Mohale Motaung recently jetted off to France and they are having the best time of their lives.

In an Instagram post, Mhlongo reveals that they are in France to shoot something yet to be revealed with the champagne brand, G.H Mumm while also having fun.

“Up up up we go.......off to mix business with pleasure...... shoot for an upcoming campaign just watch the space......then we gonna go visit the bridge where I proposed to my now husband......and on our day off we gonna fly to monaco for lunch nyana......#somhale [email protected]_77 [email protected]_sa,” read the post.

This is not the first time Mhlongo announcing his partnership with G.H Mumm as he also surprised his guests at his wedding with bottles that were personalised his name after partnering with the brand.

He even went on to mention that the range will be launching soon, meaning guests at his wedding were the first to taste it.

In another post, Somizi is seen toasting with his fiancee, Motaung, and friends to having a great time at Champagne, a province in the northeast of France that is best known as the Champagne wine region for the sparkling white wine.

“So, here’s to having an amazing time in France, Champagne region. It is not a region that is making champagne, it is called champagne because only champagne is made here. We are going to toast to having a great time in France, Champagne region and being rich in dollars,” he said.