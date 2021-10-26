WATCH: Take a look inside KLM's miniature house no. 102: Tuschinski Theatre in Amsterdam

KLM has unveiled a new miniature house to mark its anniversary on October 7. This year's house is a Delftware miniature of Tuschinski Theatre in Amsterdam. The new house arrived just three weeks before the Tuschinski movie theatre celebrates its centenary. The cinema was opened on October 28, 1921, by the Polish immigrant Abraham Icek Tuschinski.

With Hermann Ehrlich and Hermann Gerschtanowitz, Tuschinksi had built a cinema empire in Rotterdam by the time a piece of ground near the Munt in Amsterdam caught his eye. The cinema that emerged brought together several architectural styles: Amsterdam School, Jugendstil and art deco. KLM has been presenting miniature Delftware houses containing Bols Jenever gin to World Business Class passengers on intercontinental flights since the 1950s.

The houses are replicas of special buildings in the Netherlands and sought-after collector's items. Since 1994, the house number has matched KLM's age, with a new miniature being added to the collection every year in October. KLM President-director and chief executive Pieter Elbers said“ "Now the world is gradually beginning to reopen, we are looking forward to taking our customers to special places of culture, such as the Tuschinski movie theatre. “Like KLM, the Tuschinski has a long history. Abraham Tuschinski's philosophy, creating a warm sense of home and giving customers a memorable experience, is what KLM stands for too.