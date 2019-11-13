Tourist destination Venice has called or a state of emergency after it was hit by the worst floods in more than 50 years, CNN reported on Wednesday.
Venice, the capital of northern Italy’s Veneto region, is built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea.
The destination was struck by a high tide on Tuesday night, which peaked at 187 centimeters, the worst flooding in Venice since 1966 when the city was hit by tides up to 194cm high, according to government statistics.
According to the Tide Forecasting and Reporting Center of Civil Protection, around 45 percent of the city was flooded by Tuesday.
CNN reported that 30 volunteers will be deployed on Wednesday to help with the clean-up.