Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev sipping wine with the Eiffel Tower in the background is undoubtedly the cutest thing. The 30-year-old actress attended the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week this week. Dobrev, who stars in new series Fam, said that she preferred the local experience.

“When I come to Paris, I really make an effort to NOT be a tourist. I strive for the “local experience”. I stay away from crowded tourist traps and cliché landmarks.” According to Dobrev, the Eiffel Tower shot was a “candid shot of me in a hole in the wall restaurant in an obscure area I stumbled across.”

The star spent some time sightseeing visiting the Louis Vuitton Foundation, which is an art museum and cultural centre and enjoying a night out at Hemingway Bar. Aside from fashion week festivities, the actress did a playful walk near the Louvre Museum- one of world's largest art museum and a historic monument in Paris.





