What to expect at London Travel Week Virtual

Kicking off on Friday (October 30), London Travel Week Virtual will maximise the online experience of all WTM Virtual delegates over the next seven days. Taking place between October 30 and November 5, 2020, the event will consist of webinars and summits designed to help the travel industry recover, rebuild and innovate. Much emphasis will focus on how to market a destination or brand into the future. The Five Percent will deliver their take on the future of travel marketing, and the BAME Women in Travel organisation will unpack how to diversify travel marketing to help brands connect with an increasingly varied consumer market. On Saturday, London Travel Week will be showcasing further insightful content including webinars with BBC Storyworks and the Caviar Spoon Rebelle as well as debuting the #TourismStrong campaign from GLP Films who will showcase their work towards pioneering sustainable recovery solutions for local tourism operators around the world. G Adventures will also be taking up slots over the weekend, with two webinars centred on their recent “re-travel better” campaign. The company’s founder Bruce Poon Tip will speak to the likes of Dr Jane Goodall, Conde Nast Traveller and National Geographic as part of this series. The two sessions take place on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1.

Monday, November 2 will see WTM’s aviation expert John Strickland explain why 2020 was the most unprecedented year in aviation history.

Tuesday, November 3, will focus on digital influencers with its Content Creators Summit. The three-hour event will begin with the BCMA Influence Awards for 2020, and the ten finalists will be showcasing their work to the assembled audience.

A panel of leading travel content creators will also delve into the topic of how to make your niche your influencing super-power and produce truly unique content.

Digital influencer marketing agency Traverse will present a webinar on how content creators can form a crucial part of travel and tourism’s recovery before the winners of the BCMA Influence Awards are crowned to conclude the summit.

Wednesday, November 4, will be a dedicated Responsible Tourism Day with a special programme of interviews curated by WTM’s Responsible Tourism expert Harold Goodwin.

There will be a series of conversations with industry-leading figures and a key-note interview with Sir Tim Smit, the co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Eden Project. He will talk about why acting in a green and responsible way makes business sense in 2020.

The final day of London Travel Week will begin with a summit from WTM’s official media partner TTG. The industry publication will be focusing on how to put travel back on the map for 2021.