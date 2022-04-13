Where some of your favourite blockbuster movies were filmed in the UK

The mysterious Netflix series, You, that had people glued to their screens is reportedly filming season 4 of the hit series. Fans are awestruck to discover that Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, has been spotted in London.

Netflix has confirmed that the fourth series will be set in London, which may surprise fans of the show as Joe Goldberg ended his murderous Season 3 adventure in Paris. This brings about the question – what other areas of the UK have provided an unexpected backdrop for blockbuster TV and film sets? Here is a list of cities, provided by Betway, which you may not have realised, were recent film sets.

Manchester View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan West (@wellstyledwanderer) Manchester has become quite the filming hot spot thanks to its unique cobbled streets, canals, bridges, Victorian-esque buildings, and quirky zigzag fire escapes. Period crime drama ‘Peaky Blinders’, starring Cillian Murphy, has made use of the city's trendy Northern Quarter, and more industrial-looking Castlefield to depict early 20th century Birmingham, which helps give the series a sense of authenticity.

The Northern Quarter has more recently become the backdrop for ‘Culprits’, an upcoming Disney Plus series. The “dark heist comedy” will star Gemma Arterton and Eddie Izzard who were spotted filming a shoot-out scene on Lever Street. Some parts of Manchester, such as Dale Street in the Northern Quarter, are often used by film crews as New York City’s screen stunt double. Marvel blockbuster ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ utilised this street to help depict The Big Apple in the 1940s. Liverpool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Fenlon (@hail_leviathan) Over the last couple of years, Liverpool became the backbone of Gotham City for DC’s newest film, ‘The Batman’. Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, filming for the blockbuster began back in 2020 before the Covid pandemic. Filming took place in multiple locations across the city including The Royal Liver Building which became Gotham City Police Department, St George’s Hall doubled as Gotham City Hall and Gotham’s cemetery was brought to life in Anfield Cemetery. Liverpool was the primary location for filming, although parts of London and Glasgow also transformed into the new Gotham City.

Glasgow View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glasgow On Air (@glasgowonair) Aside from the latest Batman movie heading up north to Glasgow, the upcoming DC superhero film ‘Batgirl’, set to be released later this year, also utilised the city’s urban locations, architecture and landscape to double up as Gotham City. Production in November, primarily shooting indoors on a set within the old North Glasgow College in Springburn. However, the main square became the leading backdrop for exterior shooting as well as Trongate, Saltmarket, the Botanic Gardens, Merchant City and St Vincent Street.

Eager fans across the city caught glimpses of some of the movies starring actors including Leslie Grace as Batgirl and JK Simmons who will play police commissioner James Gordon. Halifax View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey K. (@jj_marlini) Yorkshire has been the backdrop for a lot of successful films and TV series including ‘Mission Impossible 7’, ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and ‘The Railway Children’ thanks to its incredible landscape and unique country houses.

More recently, filming took place in West Yorkshire for a new Marvel Disney Plus show ‘Secret Invasion’ starring Samuel L Jackson, Olivia Colman, Ben Mendelsohn and Emilia Clarke. The Piece Hall in Halifax was the primary filming location for the new series, which is expected to be released in 2023. Filming also took place in other parts of Yorkshire such as Leeds and Huddersfield, with production also set to move to Europe. London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by London | Travel Community (@london.travelz) It’s no surprise that the big smoke is a popular filming location but, it might come as a surprise that Crystal Palace Park recently stood in for New York’s Central Park in the latest Marvel film ‘Morbius’. Certain features in Crystal Palace Park reflect the architecture of Central Park such as its steps and statues. Also, as the park is on a hill, the New York City skyline could easily be dropped into the background in post-production. Belfast