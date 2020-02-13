William Shakespeare’s ­birthplace could get security barriers after people have stolen the tiles from the porch roof. Picture: Shakespeare Birthplace Trust/ Instagram.

London - William Shakespeare’s ­birthplace could get security barriers after people stole the tiles from the porch roof. As the home of Britain’s greatest playwright, it attracts more than 600 000 visitors a year. But some tourists leave Shakespeare’s Birthplace with not just a heightened sense of culture.

The trust that administers the 480-year-old building in Stratford-upon-Avon wants to move iron railings at the front 3ft (about 0.93m) into the street – to stop tourists stealing tiles from the porch roof. The 165-year-old railings are also in need of repair because visitors lean against them to take selfies.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has applied for council permission to make the change in time for the Bard’s 456th birthday on April 23. It also wants the railings moved back "for safety reasons" so it can install lights to illuminate the front of the Grade I-listed building at night.