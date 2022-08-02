Why hostels are the best option for a bargain European break

By Sarah Marshall, PA Media Anyone who’s taken a gap year or backpacked across continents has probably stayed in a hostel at some point along the way. Cheap and cheerful, these simple properties accommodate millions of travellers on a budget, making it possible to explore exotic destinations without racking up a big bill.

Story continues below Advertisement

No longer just aimed at students, in the past few years hostels have upped their game. Facilities have improved, rooms benefit from greater privacy, and the interior design could match some of the trendiest hotels. And as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, hostels present a much more economical option for a holiday. Try some of these European options for a stress-free short break this year. The Fængslet in Denmark. Picture: PA Photo/Fængslet A&O Hostel Rotterdam, Netherlands

On a mission to reduce its ecological footprint, A&O wants to become the first CO₂ net zero European hostel chain by 2025. Even better for eco-conscious travellers, the location of this branch – a 10-minute walk from Rotterdam Centraal train station – makes it ideal for Eurostar connections from London St Pancras.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Federica Masera (@_federicamasera_) The 19th-century brick building features free wi-fi, satellite TV and tea and coffee makers, along with desks and sitting areas. Take advantage of a free breakfast buffet. Dogs are welcome, and bike rental is also available. How much: From £41.50 (about R850) per night (twin room, two sharing). Visit aohostels.com

Story continues below Advertisement

Swiss Youth Hostels Crans-Montana, Switzerland For more than a century, upmarket resort region Crans-Montana has been a centre for health and wellness. Once used as a sanatorium, this beautifully converted hostel promises to benefit both body and soul, with views of the Rhone Valley, Mont Blanc and the Matterhorn. Summer activities on offer include mountain biking, road cycling, hiking and water sports on lakes 1 500 metres above sea level.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiss Youth Hostels (@swissyouthhostels) Visit the Alaïa Chalet, an indoor and outdoor skate and trampoline park, or Alaïa Bay, a new artificial surf park.

How much: From £41 per person per night in a six-bed room including breakfast. Visit youthhostel.ch/en/hostels/crans-montana The Fængslet in Denmark. Picture: PA Next House, Copenhagen, Denmark A cinema and yoga studio position this ‘next level’ hostel above other affordable properties, in a city famous for quality and design.

A whopping 1 666 beds are spread across 433 rooms, and include women-only dorms. Communal areas are split between a lounge, two rooftops, a football court, and a restaurant serving stone-baked pizzas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Next House Copenhagen (@nexthousecopenhagen)

How much: Rooms from £14 per person in a six-bed dorm. Visit nexthousecopenhagen.com SleepIn Fængslet, Horsens, Denmark Spending the night in a cell might not sound like fun, but this historical hostel in Horsens – a 45-minute drive from Aarhus – has kitsch appeal.

Once one of the largest prisons in Europe, Fængslet was commissioned in 1853 and closed in 2006. Years later, bars have been dropped, allowing curious travellers to experience what it’s like to spend a night ‘inside’. Learn about the tales of inmates – such as the story of Carl August Lorentzen, who escaped the prison in 1949 by spending 11 months digging an 18-metre tunnel.

How much: Doubles from £56.50. Visit faengslet.dk WOT Peniche, Portugal Choose between dorms, suites, studios and flat at this hip, design-led hostel in Europe’s bohemian surf capital.