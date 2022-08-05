Women’s Month: Top destinations for the ultimate girls trip

It’s Women’s Month and one of the best ways to commemorate our month is to take a girls trip with your ladies and time out to yourselves. Experience and enjoy the world, while having your girls or sisters around and get time to bond and empower each other.

Travelling in groups is good for you since you will get time to bond and be able to create memories with your friends without fear or judgement. Algarve, Portugal Explore beach caves on a coastal tour of Algarve. Picture: Unsplash Algarve is one of the most popular destinations in Portugal. It’s known for its sunny Mediterranean climate, gorgeous beaches, picturesque towns, fabulous cuisine and affordable costs. It is located in Portugal’s southernmost region.

Faros is the region’s capital while Lagos is the hotspot for nightlife. Explore the tranquil landscapes of olive groves or dramatic cliffs dotted with summer resorts with your girls. Cape Town, South Africa Take a scenic helicopter ride and see The Mother CIty in all its glory. Picture by Sharaan Muruvan/Unsplash Cape Town is a gem with many facets. It’s a beautiful coastal city with a backdrop of mountains and streets buzzing with culture and diversity.

There are many things to explore in this city such as climbing Table Mountain for a jaw-dropping view of the city, you can visit the colourful streets of Bo Kaap and take beautiful pictures, enjoy the nightlife on Long Street or a chilled lunch with your girls at a restaurant overlooking the sea. For the wine connoisseur, Stellenbosch is around the corner and you can delight yourself with tasting wines from the region at affordable prices. Miami, US

Take a stroll on Ocean Drive and experience coastal living the American way. Picture: Unsplash The City of Miami, is a major city and coastal metropolis in south-eastern Florida. If you’re looking for a “nice-time” then why not book a stay in South Beach, which is an around-the clock hotspot with a diverse mix of world-class hotels. You can take a stroll in the city’s Art Deco District and Ocean Drive with Art Deco Buildings, sit at a restaurant on Ocean Drive or enjoy a beach day at South Point Beach, which is famous for its brightly-coloured lifeguard towers. If your friends love nature, you can visit Everglades National Park, which is the largest subtropical wilderness area in America.

Amsterdam, Netherlands Amsterdam boasts beautiful canals and tourists can take boat tours of the city. Picture: Unsplash The most affordable way to enjoy this beautiful city known for its small streets and canals is on a bicycle or by taking a tram. Touring this European gem is a different experience. Rock your heels and take on the Red Light District for unforgettable night out with memories you’ll take to the grave. Visit Adam Lookout, where you can get a 360 degree view of the city or take a ride on Europe’s highest swing, “Over the Edge”.

Visit the Rijks Museum to immerse yourself in the city’s culture and history, while foodies can explore the city’s famous bakeries and street food culture at Albert Cuyp Market. Tokyo, Japan Enjoy shopping in the futuristic streets of Japan. Picture: Unsplash If you want to experience a rich culture then Tokyo is the best place for the girls to explore. Tokyo is a spectacular matrix of villages, towns and cities that make up a mega metropolis.

Visit the suburb of Harajuku to experience Tokyo’s expressive art and fashion scene influenced by young people. For an exciting shopping experience visit Shibuka and Ginza with huge department stores. Slow things down by visiting Yoyogi Park and a forest of 100 000 trees, originally sent to the park as saplings from all parts of Japan. If you’re into anime, manga or gaming then Akihabara Electric Town is also a good place to explore for some fun pictures. For the freshest sushi in the world, head to to the Tsukiji Fish Markets.

Mykonos, Greece Fancy a lunch date on the edge of he water or wait for sundown so you can have some fun partying. Picture: Unsplash Most people usually go for Santorini but Mykonos is a great destination to head to with your girls if you want to party and have the time of your life. It's popularly known for its summer party atmosphere. Beaches such as Paradise and Super Paradise have bars that blare thumping music. Massive dance clubs attract world-renowned DJs and typically stay open well past dawn.

Ski, jet-ski, windsurf, horseback ride, parasail or just save up your energy for the evening ahead, like most of your fellow travellers in Mykonos. Not to forget, the delicious Greek and Mediterranean cuisine. Rome, Italy Throw a penny and make a wish at Trevi Fountain. Picture: Unsplash At some point, there was an actual show about travelling to Rome in search of love, To Rome for Love.

Rome has amazing food, great architecture and old world charm. There are plenty of sites to see where one can take amazing pictures for the history books. Of course you cannot go to Rome and not see the Colosseum? Are you and girls foodies? Then why not explore the Piazza Campo De Fiori and explore the different tastes Rome has to offer, its the home of gelatto and pizza. You can also visit Trevi Fountain, the most famous water fountain in the world. The Palantine Hill and the Roman Forum are great places to learn about Roman culture and how Romans used to live.

Phuket, Thailand Thailand is one of the most scenic and beautiful places in the world. Picture: Unsplash Phuket is an island located in the south of Thailand with plenty to do. You can take a tour to Phi Phi island by speed boat and enjoy the most stunning scenery. You can also enjoy a safari tour and get up, close and personal with elephants. You can also be a dare devil and visit Tiger Kingdom. Another fun thing to try out is Patong Beach in the afternoon and enjoy some beach activities with your friends.

Bangala Road is also famous for its crazy nightlife. The road gathers the biggest collection of night clubs and bars making it the best place to enjoy your cocktails. Last, but not least on things to do when in Thailand, is a Thai massage. Paris, France Enjoy views of the famous Eiffel Tower and French cuisine in Paris. Picture: Unsplash Paris is known as the city of love and it comes as no surprise as the city is known for its chic fashion and romantic architecture. You can visit the Eiffel Tower, which is one of the most visited monuments in the world.

The ladies can also learn about the history of the can-can dance at Moulin Rouge! Paris is also home to over 100 museums, the most famous being the Louvre Museum, the world’s largest art museum. It’s also home to Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Why not go shopping or enjoy pastries at a cafe on The Avenue des Champs-Elysees, a 1.9km street located in the centre of Paris. Dubai, UAE

Dubai is famous as a world class luxury destination. Picture: Unsplash For the ultimate shopping experience, luxury clothing and rich perfumes, Dubai is the city for you. Staying in the Dubai Marina will give you access to a lot of activities, restaurants and beautiful scenery. You can also stay on Palm Island, which is a bit more pricey for a luxury experience. Shop around at one of the largest malls in the world, Dubai Mall, where you can actually get lost.