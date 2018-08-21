The Gasthaus Aescher, built into a cliff above a valley in northeastern Switzerland, has been run by the same family since 1987. Pic: Steffen Schmidt/Keystone via AP

They say you should set your watch back 10 years when you cross the cantonal border. Appenzell is Switzerland's most traditional region Entire villages meet in town squares to vote. Until 1989, the women of Appenzell couldn't vote on local issues.



The dairy heritage is a point of local pride. Folk museums feature old-fashioned cheese-making demonstrations, peasant houses, fascinating embroidering machinery, cow art, and folk-craft demonstrations.





The Aescher mountain hut and restaurant in Weissbad, Switzerland.



It gained recognition outside the Alpine nation when it was featured on the cover of a National Geographic book of "destinations of a lifetime" in 2016.

Named one of Switzerland’s most picturesque restaurants, it will soon be looking for a new operator.





Authorities in Appenzell Innerrhoden canton said that the current tenants, Nicole and Bernhard Knechtle-Fritsche, are giving up the lease at the end of the 2018 season.







