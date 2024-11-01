Exciting cruises for South Africans to look forward to in the coming months

November marks the official start of South Africa’s 2024-2025 cruise season. This period, which includes the festive season and peak travel, will see more travellers embarking on cruises and more ships voyaging southern African waters as the region celebrates summer. Statistics from Cruise Cape Town revealed that cruising popularity has increased significantly over the past two years, with the city of Cape Town welcoming 70 ships, bringing in approximately 145 000 total passengers and 42 000 crew members during the 2022-2023 cruise season.

If these numbers are anything to go by South Africa can look forward to a busy cruise season as cruising makes waves across the travel industry. The beauty in cruises and why they appeal to South African and international travellers are some have all-inclusive offerings from on-board casinos, pools and outdoor areas, restaurants, bars and lounges. Known as floating resorts, cruise ships provide a variety of destinations while offering value for money. Cruisers also enjoy the benefit of having to unpack once while hopping for city to city or from island to island.

If you’re looking to cruise this festive, here are some cruises to look forward to. An aerial view of the Bluff and the Port of Durban. Picture: Pexels Durban to Cape Town Cruise If you’re looking to explore closer to home, why not consider a 3-night cruise from Durban to Cape Town aboard the MSC Musica?

The unforgettable journey includes stunning ocean vistas, luxurious amenities, and world-class entertainment. Travellers can also indulge in gourmet dining, relax by the pool and explore exciting ports of call, all while enjoying the utmost in comfort and service. You’ll be resting in MSC Musica’s interior stateroom and all meals, entertainment on-board and port charges are included. MSC Musica will set sail from Durban on March 9 to March 12. The cruise starts from R5 400 a person.

Explore Seychelles, Madagascar & Antisiranana From Port Louis in Mauritius, set sail on Norwegian Dawn for a tour of different and exotic cultures. In Mauritius, travellers get to visit the famous Caudan Waterfront and discover unique shops, restaurants and the famous Chinese Pagoda.

Travellers will also visit Pointe Des Gaelts on the Reunion Islands where you'll be met with lush rainforests, beaches and stunning coral reefs. The once-in-a-lifetime journey also takes you to the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens exploring the region’s flora and fauna. The 14-day cruise also includes 8 ports and an overnight stay in Seychelles and Dubai. The cruise sets sail on December 22, January 29 and February 12. It costs $1,069 (R18 887) a person.

An island off the coast of Mozambique. Picture: Pexels 3 Night cruise to Mozambique with MSC Cruises If you’re looking for a quick and affordable getaway then embark on a mesmerizing journey with MSC Cruises from Durban to Portuguese Island in Mozambique aboard the luxurious MSC Musica. Cruisers will indulge in three nights of unparalleled relaxation and adventure, surrounded by breathtaking ocean views and top-notch amenities.

You will create unforgettable memories as you explore the pristine beaches of Portuguese Island, savour exquisite cuisine and immerse yourself in the ultimate cruise experience that promises both tranquillity and excitement. The cruise sets sail from November 22 to 24 and costs R7 300 per person sharing. South Africa & Madagascar

For those looking to explore the warm Indian Ocean waters this summer, then get ready for an extraordinary journey on Norwegian Dawn. The cruise along Africa’s east coast will set sail from Port Louis in Mauritius and see cruisers visit Antsiranana in Madagascar. Travellers can try their hand at kite surfing or traditional surfing, hiking along the French Mountain reserve for fantastic vistas or exploring the Madagascan city on a guided tour.

During your overnight stay in Cape Town, discover a new favourite vintage during a wine-tasting tour outside and savour local cuisine with a gourmet picnic lunch set against the backdrop of a scenic wine estate. Discover your inner foodie with the wide range of restaurants on the Norwegian Dawn while staying in a stateroom starting from $479 (R8 463) a person. The cruise sets sail on January 5 to January 17. Cruise the Caribbean and Antilles

For those looking for an international trip with the experience of catching flights and cruising all in one, then consider this cruise. This 3-night cruise is ideal if you’re short on time but want a truly luxurious and exotic escape. It packs the essence of a full-length vacation into a few days, offering a refreshing break from the routine. Miami’s proximity to the Caribbean allows you to experience crystal-clear waters and white-sand beaches with minimal travel time on-board the MSC Divina.

You will stop in Miami, United States, as well as Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas. All meals and entertainment on-board, mandatory cruise insurance and port charges and taxes are included. Flights for arrival and departure, transfers, visas, travel insurance, spending money and items of a personal nature are not included.

The cruise sets sail on March 7 to 10 at R7 820 a person sharing. Cruise ships docking in the the Bahamas in Nassua. Picture: Unsplash Cruise Greece & Turkey According to Pentravel, this cruise is more than just a trip, it’s a voyage through history, culture, and romance.

The MSC Sinfonia offers the perfect blend of Mediterranean charm, cultural exploration, and relaxing on-board luxury, making it an unforgettable experience. Traveller will be visiting Istanbul, Corfu, Bari, Athens and Izmir and spend 7 nights on-board the MSC Sinfonia in an interior stateroom. All meals and entertainment on-board, mandatory cruise insurance, port charges and taxes are included while flights arrivals and departures, transfers, visas, travel insurance, spending money and items of a personal nature are excluded.

The cruise starts from R13 240 a person sharing, setting sail on February 5 to 12. Pomene Cruise with MSC Cruises Closer to home, you can enjoy a 4-night journey from Durban to Pomene, Mozambique, aboard the MSC Musica, where you can experience a harmonious mix of leisure and discovery.

Enjoy captivating sea vistas, opulent features, and the opportunity to engage with Mozambique's vibrant culture and stunning natural landscapes. In just four nights, this cruise guarantees an indelible and remarkable adventure. The cruise includes all meals and entertainment on-board, a 50-minute Swedish massage and port charges. For rrivals and departures for flights, transfers, spending money and items of a personal nature, mandatory charges of R973 per person are excluded.