Exploring the Menendez brothers' mansion: a dark tourism destination

The Beverly Hills mansion where the infamous Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, brutally murdered their parents in 1989 has become an unexpected dark tourism hotspot, drawing curious travellers from around the globe. Thanks to Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”, which revisits one of the most sensational murder cases in the US, the Mediterranean-style villa has found itself in the public spotlight once again.

The story of the Menendez brothers is one of privilege, trauma and violence. On the night of August 20, 1989, Jose Menendez, a wealthy entertainment executive, and his wife Kitty were gunned down in their family home. The brothers initially claimed to have stumbled upon the horrifying scene after a night at the movies but their lavish spending spree in the weeks following the murders raised suspicions. Eventually, the shocking truth emerged: Lyle and Erik had killed their parents, allegedly motivated by years of abuse at the hands of their father. The case caught the attention of the nation, leading to a televised trial that revealed disturbing family secrets.

The brothers were convicted in 1996 and are currently serving life sentences without the possibility of parole. The once-luxurious villa, nestled in one of America’s wealthiest neighbourhoods, is now a morbid tourist magnet. Visitors describe the home as having a “haunted” vibe, not from ghosts but from the chilling history embedded in its walls. The mansion boasts luxurious features like a two-story foyer with limestone floors, a wood-panelled billiard room and a living room with grand Palladian windows.

The den, once the scene of the tragic murders, now houses a wet bar. Outside, the property includes a private tennis court, a pool, rose gardens, and a two-story guest house, a wine cellar with a tasting room. A glimpse into the Menéndez mansion during the 1980s, the period when Erik and Lyle Menéndez murdered their parents.



In 1989, the brothers killed their parents, Kitty and Jose Menéndez, citing abuse as their reason. Despite their claims, both were sentenced to life in prison… pic.twitter.com/51Fsq5GSCA — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) October 26, 2024 Tourists from countries like Argentina, Sweden and Colombia have added this stop to their United States vacation itineraries, joining tour buses and carloads of curious onlookers eager to snap pictures of the crime scene.

To set the mood, some tour guides play tracks like “Blame It On The Rain” and “I’m Gonna Miss You” from the series soundtrack as visitors drive by. Local resident Toni Ricci confessed her colleagues and her couldn’t resist a visit after binge-watching the show. While tourists and true-crime enthusiasts flock to the site, not everyone is thrilled about the newfound fame.

Beverly Hills neighbours are fed up with the constant stream of cars, cameras, and crime buffs descending on their quiet street. One local told “CNN”: “Hopefully, we won’t have to wait another 20 years for this to die down — unless there’s another documentary by then.” The streaming series has not only reignited interest in the Menendez case but also stirred debates about the brothers’ sentencing.

By spotlighting the alleged abuse they suffered, the show has sparked discussions about whether their life sentences without parole are justified. Calls for their resentencing have gained traction with some viewers feeling sympathy for their claims of self-defence. The Menendez mansion is just the latest example of dark tourism — travelling to places associated with death and tragedy.