From the mystical turquoise waters of the Celeste River in Costa Rica to the bubblegum pink hues of Lake Hillier in Australia, these natural wonders offer a glimpse into the extraordinary and diverse tapestry of our planet. As we explore the remarkable stories and unique characteristics of these lakes and rivers, we embark on a journey that celebrates the resilience and splendour of nature's creations.

Caño Cristales, Columbia What makes Caño Cristales truly unique is the presence of a specific aquatic plant called Macarenia clavigera. During the rainy season, from June to November, the river undergoes a breathtaking transformation. The Macarenia clavigera blooms and blankets the riverbed with vibrant shades of red, pink, yellow, green, and blue, creating a surreal rainbow-like effect. Laguna Colorada, Bolivia

Laguna Colorada, or Red Lake, derives its name from its striking red hue. However, it does give off a pink vibe. According to legend, the captivating colour is attributed to the lake being filled with the blood of the gods. This natural wonder is considered one of Bolivia's most extraordinary attractions, captivating visitors with its vibrant and enchanting colours. Situated within the Serrania de la Macarena mountain range, this exceptional body of water presents a breathtaking spectacle of hues, ranging from yellow and green to blue, black, and notably, an array of captivating red shades. Lake Hillier, Australia

This lake located in Australia, is a truly mesmerising natural wonder with its bubblegum pink hue. It is a relatively small, but captivating body of water. The vibrant and unique pink colour of Lake Hillier creates a visually striking contrast against the surrounding landscape, attracting visitors from around the world. Celeste River, Costa Rica Celeste River in Costa Rica's Tenorio Volcano National Park is a striking natural attraction known for its remarkable turquoise-coloured water. The chemical reaction between sulphur and calcium carbonate creates this captivating hue, adding to the river's allure. Surrounded by lush rainforests and featuring other notable landmarks, the Celeste River offers visitors an unforgettable experience in the heart of Costa Rica's natural beauty.