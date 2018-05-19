FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia will offer travellers the chance to see some of the most iconic places. Picture: GRÄFENHAIN GÜNTER/SIME-4CORNERS IMAGES.

For those travellers who are hoping to tour in between matches for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia can visit these cool spots in these major cities...



Moscow St Basil's Cathedral in Moscow. Where to go: The Kremlin, Red Square and Saint Basil’s Cathedral tell a fascinating story of Russia’s colourful past, while the riverboat tour provides a memorable view of the city. Gorky Park is full of activities and Bunker 42 is a vast secret tunnel system built to shelter Stalin and other senior figures in case of nuclear fallout. Ekaterinburg The city is considered the birthplace of Russian industry, witnessed the fall of Russian monarchy and flourished during the early 20th Century as the country’s cultural and scientific nucleus. The best way to see the city is from the 52nd floor Vysotskiy Viewing Platform. Ekaterinburg is a superb base for a trip to the magnificent Ural Mountains.

Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg has opulent landmarks and an elegant canal.

Known as Russia’s cultural heart, Saint Petersburg has opulent landmarks and an elegant canal, lined with ornate plazas and palaces. The Peter & Paul Fortress on Zayachy Island is considered the birthplace of the city and the famous Hermitage Museum houses the largest collection of paintings in the world. The White Nights festival, on during the World Cup, brings classic ballet, opera and musical performances to the city.

Kaliningrad

Perched on the Baltic Sea, Kaliningrad has cobblestoned neighbourhoods and some unique buildings of Prussian heritage. Kant Island and Riverside offers tranquil parkland housing a variety of sculptures and the Kaliningrad Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where you can find the tomb of famous philosopher Immanuel Kant.

Volgograd

The Mamayev Monument is an iconic spot.

Formerly known as Stalingrad, this city resonate with military history. The Mamayev Monument (The Motherland Calls) was completed in 1967 to commemorate the Battle of Stalingrad, and it dominates the skyline as the tallest statue in Europe. The Central Embankment waterfront includes The Friendship Fountain and is a vibrant summer venue with cafés, concerts and amusement parks.

Samara

An understated port city along the Volga River, Samara has a lively atmosphere. Square Aleksandra Pushkina has a memorable view down to the river below and the Samara Embankment is a great place to stroll, sunbathe or enjoy the cafes.

Saransk

Pushkin’s Park is a great escape.

Pushkin’s Park is the most popular of many green spaces in this hidden gem of a destination which has spectacular orthodox churches and several striking mosques. Intriguing statues are scattered through the small city which has as many five theatres and a thriving cultural scene.

Sochi

The host city of the 2014 Winter Olympics, Sochi is a polished seaside gem on the ‘Russian Riviera’. Beyond the yachts and nightlife, Sochi also has a calmer character in the many peaceful parks dotted along the coastline. The out-sized Lenin Mosaic in Riviera Park is highly Instagramable. \

Kazan

Islamic and Christian cultures merge in Kazan, evidenced notably by the brightly-coloured domes and striking crescents that adorn the Temple of All Religions. Situated on the River Volga, the city has many cultural landmarks and the Central Market. The interactive Chak-chak Museum provides an edible exploration of Tatar cuisine like sweet chak-chak dough balls served during special occasions.

Rostov-on-Don

Bolshaya Sadovaya Street. Picture: Shakko.

Known informally as ‘the gateway to the Caucasus’, Rostov-on-Don marks the geographic border between Asia and Europe. The city’s has many green spaces and imposing squares and is along the historic River Don. Bolshaya Sadovaya Street, one of the city’s oldest and most attractive locations, is the cultural hub.